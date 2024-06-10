It seems none of the numerous Championship clubs linked with St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh have yet made a move for the striker this summer.

That's after a report from The Courier claimed that the Scottish Premiership side are yet to receive any sort of contact about a potential deal for the 25-year-old.

Sidibeh only joined St Johnstone in the January transfer window, when he made the move from Warrington Rylands in the English non-league.

The striker then scored five goals in 15 appearances in the second-half of the season, to help keep the Saints in the top-flight of Scottish football.

Adama Sidibeh 2023/24 Scottish Premiership stats for St Johnstone - from SofaScore Appearances 15 Goals 5 Shots per Game 2.7 Shots on Target per Game 0.9 Pass Success Rate 60% Dribble Success Rate 33% Duel Success Rate 33%

His form has already seen him linked with a number of sides who will be competing in the Championship in England next season, although it seems no offers are close to being made for him.

Late last month, Football Insider reported that Middlesbrough, Derby County and Burnley are all considering a move to sign Sidibeh this summer.

Meanwhile, two other Championship clubs, Hull City and Swansea City, have also been credited with an interest in the striker recently.

However, this latest update has now stated that St Johnstone are yet to receive an offer for the sale of the 25-year-old this summer.

Indeed, it is thought there have not even been any approaches for Sidibeh at all, suggesting there may be some way to go before bids are being made for the striker.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Sidibeh's contract with St Johnstone, securing his future at McDiarmid Park until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That ensures that if any bids do come in, the Scottish Premiership side will be in a strong position to respond to those offers.

Sidibeh's rise continued on Saturday afternoon, when he scored on his senior international debut for Gambia, in a 5-1 win over The Seychelles in World Cup qualifying, which may further attract attention this summer.

No surprise to see bids are yet to be made for Sidibeh

In truth, it should not feel like a huge shock that no bids or even contact has even been made for Sidibeh at this stage.

It is still a very early point in the summer, with the transfer window still not officially open at this stage.

As a result, it is understandable that clubs are not rushing into a deal for Sidibeh at this moment in time.

The importance of a goalscorer means clubs have to get things right, when it comes to the signing of a striker in the window.

Consequently, it is likely that even if there are sides who are indeed interested in Sidibeh, they will be assessing their other options first, before deciding whether or not to make a move.

Indeed, it would be an incredible rise for the striker to go from non-league to the Championship in just a few months, and so clubs will want to be sure he is ready to make that step up.

Even so, with so long left in the window and goalscorers at a premium, it would be no surprise if the likes of Middlesbrough, Derby, Hull, Swansea and Burnley, or other clubs in the Championship, do start to make moves for Sidibeh at some point in the coming months.