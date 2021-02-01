Scottish Premiership side plotting late EFL swoop to steal a march on Rangers

Motherwell are planning a late move for Ethan Robson in a bid to beat Rangers to the punch for the Blackpool man.

The Scottish Premiership title could be heading to Ibrox in a matter of weeks given the Gers’ fantastic performance this season and Steven Gerrard will be delighted with what he has seen.

However, he could well be beaten off of the field at least with their interest in Blackpool man Robson far from unique.

Indeed, Motherwell are also apparently keen and before the Gers decide whether to make a move or not, it sounds as though they’re looking to try and get a loan sorted for the Bloomfield Road-based player.

Pete O’Rourke revealed as such on Twitter:

Motherwell are eyeing a late move for Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson on loan. Rangers have also been keeping tabs on Robson after impressing in recent FA Cup run. #blackpoolfc #bfc #motherwellfc #DeadlineDay — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) February 1, 2021

The Verdict

He’s obviously a player Rangers have an interest in but they’ll probably not be too bothered if they do miss out and he ends up at Fir Park.

Obviously, Steven Gerrard will be looking to improve his dominant side as and when he can but it’s not a desperate need this season, such is their commanding lead in the table.

The summer, though, could be where he looks to really build on the successes this year and it’ll be interesting to see what he does.