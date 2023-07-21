As with every summer transfer window, it is expected to be very busy at League One side Peterborough United.

The Posh suffered that catastrophic defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs last season, which means they are in for another season in England’s third tier.

There is expected to be some fallout from how the season ended, as several first-team players at the club have been put up for sale.

There is expected to be a big overhaul at the club this summer, with Jack Taylor already leaving to join Ipswich Town and more said to follow.

Frankie Kent could be a player set for the exit door, as he is of interest to Scottish Premiership club Hearts, as reported by the Daily Record (Transfer Centre, 20,07,23, 20:14).

Who is Frankie Kent?

The 27-year-old came through the academy at Colchester United and progressed into the first team in 2014.

He played in Colchester’s first team for five seasons, making 141 appearances, which were split across League One and League Two. The defender collected eight goals and grabbed three assists.

His performances for the U’s caught the eye when he joined the Posh in 2019. In his four years at the club, he’s made 169 appearances, coming across England’s third tier as well as the Championship, scored seven goals, and grabbed two assists.

Kent has been an important player for Peterborough under the various managers the club has had.

Last season, he played in 42 League One games, while the season before, he appeared in 34 Championship games.

What is Frankie Kent’s situation at Peterborough United?

Kent has now entered the final year of his contract at Peterborough, and whenever that happens at the club, you are placed on the transfer list if a fresh agreement can’t be reached.

The Posh don’t like to lose key players for nothing at the end of their contracts, so while Kent has been important, Peterborough will rather receive a fee than keep him for another 12 months.

However, as of yet there hasn’t been any formal interest in the 27-year-old, but according to the Daily Record, he is a player who has interest from Hearts.

It states that Scottish Premiership side are interested in Kent as they bid to bolster their defensive ranks, he is also being eyed by Leyton Orient as per FLW sources.

Would Frankie Kent be a good signing for Hearts?

This will be a big blow to Peterborough, as Kent has been an ever present in their team, but the club’s policy doesn’t allow players to stay on in their final year.

So with that, the club will be looking to get the best deal they possibly can for Kent, who has gained a bundle of EFL experience.

Kent is an established EFL defender, and if he were to join Hearts, he would no doubt fit comfortably into their team and show his qualities yet again.

While Kent’s exit from Peterborough allows the club to let the next young defender step up and show why they are capable of replacing the experienced Kent.