Scottish Premiership side closing in on agreement for Norwich City player

Motherwell are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Aston Oxborough following his departure from Norwich City, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Oxborough came through the youth ranks at the Canaries, featuring regularly for the club at youth level, although he never made a senior appearance for the East Anglian outfit.

The goalkeeper does however have first-team experience under his belt, following spells on loan in non-league with Barnet and Wealdstone.

But with it confirmed earlier this summer that the 24-year-old will be leaving Carrow Road following the expiry of his Norwich contract, the ‘keeper is now set to head to the Scottish Premiership.

According to this latest update, Oxborough is now undergoing a medical, before completing a move to Motherwell on a free transfer.

It is thought that the goalkeeper will sign a three-year contract, securing his future at Fir Park until the end of the 2024/25 season, after electing to cut ties with Norwich in his search for a new opportunity.

The Verdict

This does look like a rather good move for Oxborough to make right now.

At 24-years-old, the goalkeeper is at an age where he needs to start playing regular first-team football for the sake of his career.

That is something he is unlikely to get at Carrow Road, with the likes of Tim Krul and Angus Gunn likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order at Norwich.

However, this move gives him the chance to get that game time, and he will be doing so at a high level with a move to the Scottish Premiership, which could leave the door open for other exciting opportunities in the future.