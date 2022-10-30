Scottish pair tracking Preston North End player ahead of January transfer window

Preston North End centre-back Liam Lindsay is wanted in his home nation of Scotland ahead of the January transfer window, with both Aberdeen and Hearts interested in bringing him back north of the border, according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon.

The 27-year-old has been in imperious form for the Lilywhites for most of the season after featuring just 15 times in the Championship last season – he has already eclipsed that appearance tally in 2022-23 and has been a part of nine league clean sheets.

A key cog in Ryan Lowe’s regular back three, Lindsay is out of contract in the summer of 2023, which means that if a new extended deal is not agreed before then, he can talk to non-English clubs regarding a switch for next season in January.

That has alerted both Hearts and Aberdeen to his potential availability, with the Jam Tarts Sporting Director Joe Savage being the man that brought Lindsay to North End in 2021 when he worked under Alex Neil as Chief Scout.

However, Nixon states that Lindsay would be happy to remain in England, with his current wage exceeding what he would probably get if he secured a move to one of the two interested Scottish Premiership parties.

The Verdict

Considering Lindsay wasn’t really a regular under Frankie McAvoy or Ryan Lowe last season, with two red cards to boot as well, not much was realistically expected of him going into the 2022-23 campaign.

However, he has exceeded the expectation levels of his performances and was a part of the defence that recorded seven clean sheets in a row to start the season, which heightened his reputation even more.

Even though his contract situation with North End is unclear going forward with it expiring in the summer, it is still hard to see one of Aberdeen or Hearts having the funds to tempt him back nearer to home.

Due to his days with Stoke, Lindsay will be on a significant wage at Deepdale and with his current performances, he will be able to command a similar salary from PNE or other English clubs, so it would be a shock if he heads back to Scotland and it isn’t with Rangers or Celtic.