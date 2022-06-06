Scottish club showing transfer interest in Ipswich Town player

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky is still wanted by Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen, despite the Dons not making an offer yet for his services, according to the Daily Record.

Jim Goodwin’s side were first reported to hold an interest in the Czech stopper all the way back in April, with Aberdeen’s boss previously working with the 31-year-old at St. Mirren, also of the Scottish Premiership at the time.

Hladky spent one-and-a-half seasons at the Buddies and after a few months was subject of a bid from Azerbaijani giants Qarabag, however it was turned down with Goodwin labelling the goalkeeper as the ‘best in the league’.

Now, Goodwin wants to reunite with Hladky, having endured a tough time of things at Ipswich this past season.

Having moved to League Two Salford City in the summer of 2020, Hladky won the Ammies’ Player of the Year award before being snapped up by the Tractor Boys in June 2021.

Despite starting the 2021-22 League One campaign as Paul Cook’s first-choice, Hladky was soon usurped by fellow summer addition Christian Walton, making just 12 league appearances after Cook’s replacement, Kieran McKenna, chose Walton as his starting stopper.

Despite having two years remaining on his deal at Ipswich, Hladky could be on the move this summer – it’s now down to Aberdeen to put their bid in.

The Verdict

Even if Aberdeen stall even further, it would be a shock if other clubs don’t come in for Hladky.

Based on what we’ve seen of him at St. Mirren and Salford, he is far too good to be warming a bench in League One.

He did end up having stiff competition though in the form of Walton, who has a few years on his side over the Czech Republic man and was very solid in-between the sticks.

Considering how good he was for St. Mirren, you’d imagine that a few clubs north of the border would be tempted to bring Hladky back to Scotland, and for the right price you’d have to guess that Ipswich wouldn’t mind cashing in.