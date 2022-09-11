Scottish club prepare January move for Hull City man

Motherwell are considering a January swoop for Hull City striker Tyler Smith, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scottish outfit want the forward for the second half of the campaign on loan, with Smith seemingly down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium.

Smith has netted in the Championship this season, with the 23-year-old appearing three times in the second tier thus far, however, as Hull’s squad continues to edge closer to full fitness, it would be no surprise if he struggles to constantly make the 18-man squad.

Barnsley were hoping to strike a late deal for the forward during the summer transfer window, as it remains to be seen if the Tykes look into a January move for the young forward.

Signing for the Tigers last summer, the exciting forward will likely have lots of options when January comes around.

The verdict

It would be no surprise by January if Smith has some more attractive options on the table, especially if he can keep himself close enough to the starting XI.

A striker with excellent technical ability, blistering pace and a knack for scoring goals, if teams are struggling in forward positions in January, he could be viewed as the answer.

Remaining at Hull through this summer, and featuring from the bench in the club’s last two outings, staying with the Tigers past January too remains a likely option.

Amidst a plethora of new attacking signings, Smith will have to work incredibly hard to remain in the picture at Hull throughout this season.