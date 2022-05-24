Scottish club make transfer decision regarding Fulham player

Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper will not be joining Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on a permanent basis, with the Edinburgh-based club opting not to trigger the option in his loan deal, according to the Edinburgh News.

The 20-year-old, who has made three senior appearances for the Cottagers – all of those coming in the 2019-20 season – linked up with Hibs in the January transfer window, having spent the first half of the 2021-22 campaign with League Two Colchester United.

Jasper played 13 times in the top flight of Scottish football for Hibs but failed to register a goal or assist, although he did bag two assists in the 2-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

New manager Lee Johnson though has decided not to pursue a full-time move for the youngster, who will now head back to Fulham for pre-season.

Jasper still has one year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage, but he is not expected to have a future at the club considering they were willing to let him move north of the border on a permanent basis.

The Verdict

Going from playing League Two football to the Scottish Premiership – despite what some people say about that level of football – was a step up for Jasper, but it probably wasn’t as productive as he’d have liked.

The winger had one stand-out game in the Scottish Cup, but that’s as good as it got and he will now head back to Fulham with his future uncertain.

Another loan move could be on the cards for Jasper, who looked to be playing well in League Two before heading to Hibernian and he could end up in the fourth tier again.

Whatever happens though, it looks like Jasper won’t have much of a future at Fulham so it wouldn’t be a shock either if he looks to engineer a permanent exit from Craven Cottage.