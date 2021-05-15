Scottish club make contract offer to EFL defender amid Sunderland interest

Rotherham United defender Clark Robertson has been offered a contract by Scottish Premier League outfit Aberdeen as the Millers face a real battle to keep hold of him.

The Millers are reportedly keen to keep hold of Robertson and have already offered the defender a new deal in a bid to ensure he remains at the New York Stadium next term.

However, there have already been reports by Football Insider that Sunderland, Aberdeen, Fleetwood Town and Plymouth Argyle are all interested in making a potential move for him this summer.

Robertson is therefore going to face a major decision over where his long-term futures lies over the next few weeks. The 27-year-old has already had a spell with Aberdeen earlier on in his career before he moved south of the border to Blackpool.

While he also has a lot of Championship and League One experience that other interested parties would benefit from.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Rotherham United – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did David Worrell score for the Millers? Yes No

It is being reported by the Daily Record that Aberdeen after holding talks with the defender have now offered him a deal to take him back up to Scotland this summer. That could be a blow to the likes of Sunderland, Plymouth and Fleetwood in their hopes to secure his signature during the summer window.

The Verdict

Robertson is in a strong position at the moment in terms of making contractual demands with Rotherham knowing that there is interest from other clubs and he now already has an offer from Aberdeen. Keeping hold of him could be vital for the Millers in terms of their chances of bouncing straight back to the Championship, with the 27-year-old a quality player at League One level.

However, the Millers will not be able to offer him too much more money than he has been on already following their relegation to League One. That means that they may well end up being priced out of keeping hold of him. Aberdeen seems like a decent enough move for him and he will already be well liked with them due to his previous spell with them.

It is going to be a major decision for him to make and he needs to get it right because he is now heading into the prime years of his career. If he were to leave Rotherham then they would not find it easy to replace him, but the Millers have already shown in the past that they can replace key players fairly well in the transfer market.