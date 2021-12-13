Scottish club interested in January transfer move for Blackpool player

Blackpool youngster Rob Apter is attracting interest from north of the border in January as the Seasiders look set to loan the midfielder out again.

According to LancsLive, Premiership outfit Livingston are keen on taking the 18-year-old Liverpool-born midfielder on a loan deal until the end of the season, just weeks after he penned a new professional deal with the Lancashire side.

Apter’s fresh contract has come off the back of an impressive stint at English seventh-tier side Bamber Bridge, where he has scored nine goals this season and his form in non-league saw him called up to Scotland’s under-19 squad for the first time recently – scoring on his debut against Gibraltar.

His Seasiders team-mate Ewan Bange has also been at Brig on loan and earned himself a move higher up the pyramid to National League North side AFC Telford, but Livingston would be a significant step up for Apter should a move go through.

Blackpool are set to send Apter to a higher level than Bamber Bridge when the January transfer window opens but no destination has been decided for the teenager just yet.

The Verdict

Blackpool fans have seen very little of Apter, having made just one league appearance at the end of last season but he did tee up a goal for Ellis Simms against Wigan Athletic.

However it’s a good sign that Apter is attracting attention from the top division in the country he’s chosen to play youth international football for.

A lot has been said of the Scottish Premiership’s actual level of quality, but it could be a chance for Apter to either sink or swim at that level for the first half of 2022.

He’s clearly got technical ability judging by his goal record from the wing for Bamber Bridge and it would be in the best interests for Blackpool to loan him out to the highest level possible if there’s guarantees of playing time.