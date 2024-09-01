Birmingham City left it late in yesterday's 2-1 victory against Wigan Athletic as Scott Wright made his immediate impact, scoring off the bench in the 91st minute.

Chris Davies' Blues were looking to push into the automatic spots following two wins on the bounce in League One.

Alfie May opened the scoring once more with his fourth goal in four league One games - the striker is certainly due to heat up some competition with £20m record-breaking striker Jay Stansfield, who didn't feature yesterday afternoon after signing on deadline-day.

Wigan responded in the second half of a tight encounter through Thelo Aasgaard, who was reportedly rumoured to potentially leave The Brick Community Stadium this campaign, with Blackburn Rovers interested.

The big moment came from debutant Wright, however, as the winger came off the bench early in the second half and made his impact by thumping the ball into the roof of the net in the dying embers, sending St. Andrew's into ruptures as he secured three points for the Blues.

Wright reaction after last-gasp debut winner for Blues

The winger signed from Rangers on a season-long loan, becoming the 14th signing of a busy summer for the Blues.

He certainly made the impact required, and after a potential move to Turkey with Pendikspor fell through, Davies' side will be glad they acquired the 27-year-old's services.

Speaking on his Instagram, Wright expressed his joy after the immaculate late scenes in Birmingham. His humour taking centre stage.

"What a way to start my next chapter. Over the moon to be here, and thanks for the warm welcome 💙 keep Wright on 😄🤟🏻"

Birmingham's official Instagram kept with the 'Wright' trend by responding: "Keep. Wright. On. 🤟💙"

It's safe to say Wright has already made an impact at St. Andrew's after friends and players gave their immediate reaction.

@bruce.baillie: "🎶 To the Wright, to the Wright, everyone pass the ball to Scott Wright!"

@lyndondykes: "🔥🔥🙌"

@ryancullenhair: "Go on Scotty boy!!! 👏"

Winger can become the 'Wright' player for Birmingham

After his late show, it has given an insight into what the winger can produce in crucial stages for Birmingham.

Wright will be facing some serious competition to get into the Blues' starting eleven, given the form of Keshi Anderson, who has already impressed this campaign, but it was 19-year-old Luke Harris who started the encounter versus the Latics. Wright's moment may have notched him up the pecking order.

Related Ethan Laird reacts to Jay Stansfield's Birmingham City return Ethan Laird and Jay Stansfield are both excited at his return to Birmingham City on a permanent basis from Fulham.

The 27-year-old showed signs of that at Ibrox with Rangers and explained the interest in Europe this summer. The Scotsman will be hoping to improve on his goal and contribute numbers with the Blues - seven in a campaign remains his best.

Scott Wright's all-time career statistics as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Rangers 120 12 7 Aberdeen 79 7 11 Dundee FC 13 3 4 Aberdeen U20 2 3 0 Birmingham City 1 1 0

Wright has the opportunity to give service to the likes of May and Stansfield, and at this level it's likely they will take their chances in front of goal.