Scott Wharton makes Blackburn Rovers demand ahead of Championship run in

Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Wharton has demanded Rovers ‘have to be at it’ at this stage of the season as this is when it matters most.

After a mixed run of late, Blackburn defeated Derby County 3-1 at Ewood Park on Tuesday night thanks to second half goals from Wharton himself, Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher.

Speaking ahead of Rovers’ match with Reading this weekend, Wharton said Rovers need to be at it every game for a full 90 minutes at this stage of the campaign.

“The win over Derby keeps us in the play-off mix,” he said via Blackburn’s club website.

“There are no excuses now, we need to play like that for the full 90 minutes.”

“We have to be at it at this stage of the season, this is when it matters most.”

Blackburn Rovers currently sit 4th in the Sky Bet Championship following their mid-week victory, but are only three points clear of Sheffield United in 9th, highlighting just how close the play-off race is.

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Adam Armstrong? Southampton Crystal Palace Norwich West Ham

Looking ahead to Saturday’s tie with Championship strugglers Reading, Wharton said it is a great opportunity for Rovers to get three points and gain some momentum prior to the international break.

“If we can go to Reading and get another three points then it would be brilliant, especially with the international break looming.” he explained.

“The games have come thick and fast, we’re all feeling it a bit, but we have to keep going.

“A good performance and result against Reading will keep the momentum going for us.”

The Verdict

Another three points for Blackburn would steady what has been a shaky ship at times of late.

They are now firmly in the fight for a play-off place, rather than promotion place, and must start to find some consistency ahead of the Championship run in.

Saturday against Reading is a great opportunity to record back-to-back wins, but Paul Ince’s Royals showed they are no slouches when they picked up a point away at AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Despite that though, Rovers absolutely have to get three points from this fixture or they could potentially find themselves outside of the Championship top-six for the first time in a very long while this weekend.