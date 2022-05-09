Scott Twine to Middlesbrough: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Scott Twine and Milton Keynes Dons’ rise under Liam Manning has been one of the stories of the season in League One, and the Dons are clearly heading in the right direction long term.

Twine managed an excellent 33 direct goal involvements in the third tier, and, at 22, it is no surprise to see a host of clubs interested in his services this summer.

The Swindon Town academy graduate’s long range shooting is amongst the best in the country and the nature of his goals has forced potential suitors to sit up and take notice.

Middlesbrough are one of five clubs linked with the 22-year-old according to Teamtalk.com, as Chris Wilder looks to build a squad capable of pushing for automatic promotion next season.

What do we know so far?

Burnley, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Stoke City are also admirers of Twine, and could make their intentions clear this summer, with the 22-year-old reportedly valued at £3 million.

Twine has thrived in more possession based systems at Newport County and MK Dons in the past, therefore there would be an intense adaptation period for the youngster to fit in, potentially playing in a front two at The Riverside next season.

Quiz: Which club did Middlesbrough sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Joseph Desire-Job? Lens Nice Rennes Metz

Is it likely to happen?

£3 million seems to be value in terms of Scott Twine’s potential and even the level he is operating at now, however Boro is not the right club at this stage of his career.

Choosing the Dons was very smart last summer and it would be a surprise for Twine to opt for Boro in the upcoming window, Dean Smith and Norwich City could be a wiser choice.

The system that Wilder plays, and has been successful with this season, does not accommodate a player in between midfield and attack, such is the Twine’s best position.

The emphasis on width does not play to the 22-year-old’s strengths either and therefore, playing in a more fluid system with the Canaries, after a crucial summer window at Carrow Road, would be better for Twine’s development, especially with the record the club and Smith have with younger players in recent years.