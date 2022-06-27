Scott Twine sends message to MK Dons supporters following Burnley switch

Scott Twine had a highly impressive season with MK Dons last year as he scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists in 46 league appearances for the club.

His side were unlucky not to gain promotion to the Championship after their strong season.

However, the 22-year-old has been rewarded with the step up himself after completing a move to Burnley ahead of the new campaign.

Despite having only been with the Dons for the last season, it was also this past year that has accelerated his career with the best form he has shown at a club so far and helped him earn a move.

Therefore, the player was keen to send a message to his now former club as he posted on Twitter: “I will always be thankful to Russell Martin, Liam Sweeting and Pete Winkleman for giving me the opportunity to join MK Dons.

“I’d like to thank Liam Manning and the staff, who couldn’t have done more to create an environment that helped me flourish and succeed on a personal level, on and off the pitch.

“Most importantly I’d also like to thank the team who helped me settle in from day one and made everything that happened, possible.

“Although we didn’t achieve the end goal of promotion, the season will go down as an incredible achievement for myself.

“I enjoyed every minute and when the season started, I never imagined I would have achieved so many personal accolades with the club and the league as a whole.

“I will always be thankful to the fans for the way they took to me so quickly and sang my name from the first game and this is something I will never forget.

“I have made so many lifelong friends, created many bonds and for that I’m truly grateful.

“Best of luck for the new season. Scott.”

The youngster has signed a four year contract with the Clarets keeping him at Turf Moor until 2026.

Can you remember how much MK Dons paid for these 22 signings?

1 of 22 How much did MK Dons pay for Mo Eisa? £299k £500k £900k £1.35m

The Verdict:

It comes as no surprise that Twine has got his move up to the Championship this summer. He was outstanding in the league below last year and it is a fair reward for his efforts.

However, you can also understand why he is so keen to thank everyone at MK Dons too as his game really has improved in the past year with the club and clearly it was the right environment for him to find his rhythm and excel.

As the youngster takes the step up and joins Vincent Kompany’s side, he will be hoping he can continue to make the same progress as part of a side pushing for promotion again and continue pushing up in his career.