Highlights Scott Twine remains focused on the present and is not concerned about his long-term future at this stage.

Twine is currently on loan at Hull City and is determined to contribute to the team's success and enjoy his football.

Any decision regarding his permanent signing will depend on his performance and Burnley's approval, as he has a contract with them until 2026.

Scott Twine is not willing to get bogged down on his long-term future just yet.

The forward has signed for Hull City as part of a loan agreement with Burnley that will keep him with the Championship side for the full campaign.

Twine was a transfer target for the Tigers before he signed for the Lancashire club in the summer of 2022.

However, game time proved difficult to come by at Turf Moor and their promotion to the Premier League saw the player fall even further down the pecking order in Vincent Kompany’s side.

The 24-year-old made just 14 appearances in the Championship last season, starting five games, as Burnley clinched the second division title.

Twine has already featured three times for Liam Rosenior’s side, and has impressed the club with his performances despite a lack of goal contributions.

What has Scott Twine said about his future?

Twine was asked about his future, but he remained relaxed about the situation given it is still so early in the season.

The forward will spend the campaign on loan at the MKM Stadium before thinking about what the future holds for his career.

"I'm here for now," said Twine, via Hull Live.

"I'm here to do the best I can to help Hull, help the team and enjoy my football, that's all I'm thinking about.

“I'm not thinking about what I'm doing to be doing next year or in two years' time.

“I think I play best when I'm in the moment, enjoying it and working hard."

It is understood that Hull would welcome the permanent arrival of Twine following his loan spell.

Any decision over his future will need to go through Burnley, with the player holding a contract with the Premier League side until the summer of 2026.

Twine had impressed during his time in League One with MK Dons, which led to the move to Burnley last year.

He contributed 20 goals and 13 assists as MK Dons finished third in the table, but the team failed to gain promotion after a play-off defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Twine made his debut for Hull in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in mid-August.

Rosenior’s side have made a promising start to the new campaign, winning three of their opening five games.

Hull sit sixth in the table going into the September international break, three points off league leaders Preston North End.

Next up for the Yorkshire side is a clash at home to Coventry City on 15 August.

Would Scott Twine be a good permanent signing for Hull City?

It is still too early to say yet how well Twine has fared at Hull, but he has made a positive first impression at the club.

The forward had a difficult first year at Burnley, with the Clarets quickly out-pacing his development as they charged to a Championship title and Premier League promotion.

Hull may be a better fit for him for the time being and he should get the game time he needs under Rosenior.

But his future will all depend on how he performs in the coming months.