Scott Twine linked to Sheffield United and Hull City: What is the latest news?

After his exploits in League One last season, Milton Keynes Dons attacker Scott Twine is one of the most highly sought-after players in the whole of the EFL.

The 23-year-old made the move from Swindon Town last summer to the Dons, having earned a reputation for his ball-striking ability – notably from long distance.

Twine scored seven times in 25 appearances for the Robins in the third tier during the 2020-21 campaign, but he completely exploded whilst at the Dons this past season.

Having netted 20 times and also notched 13 assists in 47 league appearances under Liam Manning, Twine is ready to take the next step, and there’s certainly no shortage of Championship interest.

Hull City, now extremely ambitious under Turkish owner Acun Ilicali, were the first to show their hand, with John Percy reporting last week that a £3 million offer had been made.

Along with the Tigers, Sheffield United are believed to hold an interest, but YorkshireLive report that it may take a big-money sale for the Blades to be able to make a concrete offer for the attacking midfielder.

It looks like they’re going to miss out on that opportunity though unless something drastic happens, and it also appears that Hull will lose out as well.

That is because Championship newcomers Burnley look to have agreed a fee with MK Dons for Twine’s services, with Football Insider claiming a £4 million deal has been agreed.

No deal is signed and sealed just yet to take Twine to the Clarets, but it is the clearest indication yet that Hull and Sheffield United will miss out on his acquisition.