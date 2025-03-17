Burnley held up their end of the bargain at the weekend by beating Swansea City 2-0, but it still wasn't enough to go into the international break in the top two as they sit third and two points off the promotion pace.

Although a play-off place is already assured for Scott Parker's side, they won't be settling for the lottery of the play-offs and will instead want to claw back one of the two sides above them, but that promises to be a tall order with a tricky-looking fixture list.

The Clarets' next two games come against play-off hopefuls Coventry City and Bristol City, and if they can come through those unscathed, then the picture suddenly looks a lot prettier.

With such tricky upcoming games, it's perhaps just as well that Parker has found a solution that seems to work for his side in midfield, with a weekend recall for Josh Laurent in centre midfield helping Burnley to victory.

Laurent has flitted in and out of the team on a rotation basis with Hannibal at times, but Saturday's evidence perhaps suggests that Parker can't afford to rotate him out anymore.

Josh Laurent was excellent against Swansea

Eyebrows were raised at 2pm on Saturday when it was announced Laurent had taken Hannibal's spot in midfield, but it was Parker who had the last laugh as he turned in a man of the match-worthy performance en route to helping the Clarets claim three points.

It's widely accepted that Laurent probably isn't the most technical footballer you're ever likely to see in the Championship, but he is good at the nitty-gritty side of the game which allows others to play.

That was on full show on Saturday as he was all over the pitch, winning balls back, seeing them out for goal kicks and just being an all-round pain to play against for Swansea.

Josh Laurent stats vs Swansea (Fotmob) Passes attempted 36 Accurate passes 23 Touches 58 Interceptions 2 Recoveries 4 Defensive actions 7 Duels won 11 Aerial duels won 4

The added steel he brings in midfield gave extra license for Josh Brownhill to go and do what he does best in the final third of the pitch, and it was telling that he was once more on the scoresheet.

Only Jaidon Anthony and CJ Egan-Riley made more recoveries on Saturday than Laurent did, and his presence in midfield really did bring the best out of Josh Cullen and Brownhill.

Scott Parker may have found the answer to his midfield conundrum

Finding a midfield trio that works has been a constant issue for Burnley throughout the season, but the trio of Josh's in the middle seems to be the one which yields the best results, it seems.

Laurent's inclusion seems to bring the best out of those around him, and although it's evident he isn't the most technical footballer the Championship has ever seen, he's proving to be a key cog in the system.

It seems to be between either him or Hannibal for the last remaining spot in the midfield, but Hannibal's inclusion often comes to the detriment of the team as it means Brownhill drops in alongside Cullen in the #8 role.

That's certainly not his strongest position in the team, but it seems to be one he always occupies when Hannibal is in the team.

In the closing stages of the season, it's imperative Parker gets players playing in their best positions, and Brownhill is the best #10 at the club, so to get him in that position, Laurent has to be the starting #8 when available.