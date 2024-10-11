This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley boss Scott Parker has been told to give the team more freedom in attack as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt this season.

The former Fulham chief was named as Vincent Kompany’s successor this summer, and he has enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, with the Clarets sitting third in the table going into the international break.

Championship Table - As Of October 10, 2024 Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 7 Norwich City 9 6 15 8 Blackburn Rovers 9 4 15

So, the results show he is doing a good job, but it’s fair to say that the performances haven’t always convinced, with Burnley dropping points against Preston and Oxford United in the past few weeks.

Scott Parker told to adopt more attacking approach

Both of those games ended goalless, and it has continued a theme for Burnley, who are struggling to create clear chances.

Even though they have 14 goals in nine games, it doesn’t tell the whole story, as nine of those efforts came in the first two games, meaning they have managed just five in their previous seven Championship fixtures.

Clearly, that is not good enough for a side with Burnley’s attacking prowess, even if some key players did move on in the summer.

So, when asked by FLW about what message he would send to Parker, it’s perhaps no surprise that fan pundit Nathan focused on the lack of attacking threat, as he urged the boss to take more risks.

“I think the one message I’d give Parker would be to let the handbrake off a bit with the lads. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining about the defensive performances, because we’ve been solid, conceding next to no goals. It’s impressive what he is doing with such a young back line.

“But, attacking wise, we’re just a bit too nervous in the final third. I think he doesn’t instil confidence in the lads to take risks, take more shots, and to be a bit more spontaneous.

“If I could tell Parker one thing it would be to let the handbrake off. We’ve got one of the best attacks in the division. We’ve got the ability to turn some teams over and to cause some serious damage, but we’re not showing it at the minute.

“He wants to settle for a 1-0, or get an early goal and protect that, but I don’t see a reason to. We’re better than a lot of teams in this division, and if he unleashes the attacking line-up on most, and go hell for leather, we’ll blow teams away.”

Burnley are capable of more going forward

You do have some sympathy for Parker, as the side that hammered Luton had Wilson Odobert, and Vitinho also featured in the first two games. So, losing quality players, especially Odobert, is going to impact what you can do in the final third.

As well as that, the balance of the team was disrupted due to the turnover of players, so you need time for new signings to settle.

Having said that, this Burnley side still contains a lot of individual talent, and there is strength in depth, so fans are right to expect more from the side in terms of goals.

Clearly, Parker is prioritising the defence right now, and the hope will be that they can improve over the coming weeks and months.

Under Kompany, Burnley were a joy to watch at this level, and, rightly or wrongly, that will be fresh in the memory of the supporters, so Parker must try and replicate that.

Obviously, promotion is the main objective, but a section of the support will want it done in a specific way.

So, whilst it’s too early to label Parker, the style of play could become a concern if Burnley don’t keep winning games.