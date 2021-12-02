Scott Parker talks Solanke v Mitrovic ahead of Fulham v Bournemouth

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dom Solanke have both hit the ground running for their respective clubs so far this campaign and it has seen Fulham and Bournemouth soar to the very top end of the Championship table.

Scott Parker will no doubt be delighted with the showings from his striker Solanke and the fact that the Cherries are sat comfortably in the promotion spots – but when asked about comparing the two strikers by the Daily Echo, he remained tight-lipped on the subject.

Solanke has certainly been an important figure for Bournemouth so far this year, with an astonishing 15 goals in just 20 appearances for the club so far this season.

It means that the former Liverpool man has a current record of 0.76 goals on average per 90 minutes – one of the best records in the Championship.

One player who can better that incredible tally though is Mitrovic, who has been on a completely different level so far this campaign. With 21 goals in just 19 games, he has an average of 1.15 goals per 90 minutes – or, in other words, guarantees a goal a game for the Cottagers.

He’s on course to break numerous records for the side this year – and clubs are struggling to contain the former Newcastle attacker.

However, when Scott Parker was asked about comparing his current striker and his former one, he didn’t speak too much on the subject to the Daily Echo. He said: “Mitrovic is very important to Fulham, like Dominic Solanke is very important to us. Two very, very good forwards, I wouldn’t want to engage in that one.”

It will be a battle of the attackers this weekend then – and we could see which of the two is truly better after the outcome of the clash.

The Verdict

Both players are phenomenal strikers and finishers in their own right. It would be hard to compare the two as they both offer so much to their respective teams.

Mitrovic is in a world of his own right now and Solanke remains a key focal point for the Cherries. Both will be gunning for goals – and the win – this weekend.