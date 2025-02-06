The shared connection between Scott Parker and Marcus Edwards from their time together at Tottenham Hotspur helped Burnley to complete an eyebrow-raising loan deal for the Sporting CP winger, whose arrival should promise to hand a timely promotion boost.

Burnley's promotion credentials hang very much in the balance at this moment in time. The Clarets are currently in second-place, with just two points separating Parker's side from league leaders Burnley.

However, third-placed Sheffield United are tied on points with Burnley and also have a crucial game in hand, while there are certain caveats that could potentially undermine the Clarets' ability to go all the way and return to the promised land at the very first time of asking come May.

In recent weeks, Burnley have played out a litany of stalemate draws, which does point to a certain degree of defensive mettle and solidity - though such results are also indicative of a team often struggling to break down opponents. Indeed, 10 of Burnley's 31 Championship matches have ended in a 0-0 draw, with five of their last eight yielding that scoreline.

The Lancashire side rank just 11th for goals per match with 1.2, with their promotion resolve built upon a rigid defensive structure and ability to keep opposition teams at bay instead of offering too much in the final third.

Burnley have struggled for goals and the ilk of X-Factor star quality which underpins many promotion-chasing sides of both this season and years gone by, but they will hope for a timely amendment to that issue with the eye-catching arrival of Edwards.

Scott Parker's Marcus Edwards, Tottenham Hotspur connection

Burnley's interest in the 26-year-old was first called by Portuguese outlet Record last week before a deal moved quickly towards completion in good time for Tuesday evening's 11pm deadline, with the Clarets seemingly beating off competition from promotion rivals Sunderland after they were joined in lodging an enquiry.

The signing has sent shockwaves around the Championship, and rightly so. Edwards, who was once billed as a real prodigy at Tottenham Hotspur before kick-starting his career in Portugal with Vitoria de Guimares and then Sporting CP, brings outstanding pedigree and, all things considered, should be a superstar at this level.

Marcus Edwards' career stats via FotMob, as of February 5 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016-2019 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 2018 Norwich City (loan) 1 0 0 2018-2019 Excelsior (loan) 28 2 4 2019-2022 Vitoria de Guimaraes 95 20 8 2022- Sporting CP 120 24 17

His capture looks a mightily-impressive one, and Parker is deserving of the flowers for exactly that. The former Fulham and Bournemouth boss coached Edwards at Spurs' academy, with the two building up a real connection.

Edwards revealed how Parker's presence shaped his decision to return to England with the promotion-chasers, telling Burnley's official website: '"It feels amazing. Burnley is like a Premier League club. I’m really happy to be here.

"I know Scott from my time at Spurs. I know what he’s like. He’s ambitious, he’s driven. We had a good relationship back then so when I knew he wanted me to come that was enough for me.

“From knowing what he’s like and how he is and the fact that Burnley is such a big club in general. It made sense."

Parker, meanwhile, labelled Edwards a "special player", having first met the forward when he was just 13 years of age. The Clarets boss said: "I've been around Marcus for some time.

"[When he was] a young boy of 13 years of age was the first time I was introduced to him, when I was doing my coaching badges. He's a special player with special talent.

The peaks of Edwards' time in Portugal vindicate Parker's claim of special talent, which Burnley will now hope to see repeated in order to spearhead their promotion bid.

Marcus Edwards signing has handed promotion boost to Burnley FC, Scott Parker

Edwards is one of the most gifted, high-profile players in the second-tier, and he could have a big say on Burnley's push to get back to the Premier League.

A tricky winger with an array of flair and skill in his arsenal, Edwards' close control when driving forward at opposition full-backs - who are often bound with fright - is something to behold. Mauricio Pochettino once linked the ex-Spurs prodigy to one such Lionel Messi, after all.

Edwards, though a left-footed, right-sided winger like many of Burnley's options as opposed to the right-footer many argued they needed last month, should still bring something new to the frontline.

He is exceptionally quick and creative too, while he carries the sort of goal threat which Burnley have lacked from wide areas this term.

Edwards' pedigree naturally speaks for itself, though, and the fact he has been a genuine star in multiple European competitions along with a very talented Sporting side in recent years is a real source of encouragement.

He hasn't played much football recently, but if Parker can get Edwards up to speed then he could light up the division, making a huge potential difference in the promotion battle.