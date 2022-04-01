Scott Parker speaks out on Freddie Woodman’s situation at Bournemouth amid spell away from Newcastle

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been on loan with Scott Parker’s Bournemouth since January.

Woodman featured for the Magpies in the Premier League at the start of the season when they were struck with injuries and Covid cases but dropped down the pecking order, when Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow returned to the side.

Since joining Bournemouth, Woodman has been second choice here behind Mark Travers who has been having a good season.

Earlier in the week, Travers withdrew from international duty with the Ireland making it look like Woodman may have had a chance to get in the team but Parker has since revealed that Travers has recovered and should be okay for the weekend.

However despite his lack of game time, the Bournemouth boss has been full of praise for the goalkeeper and when asked if he be with the Cherries longer term, Parker told Bournemouth Echo: “Yeah, maybe.

“There’s definitely that possibility. I’ve been very impressed with Fred.

“Of course, I’m sure Fred would’ve wanted to come here and obviously he wants to play. I wan that from all mu players. Every player wants to play.

“Due to Travs’ fine form and how well he’s done, that’s not been the case and he’s had to sit tight.

“As always, he needs to be ready and prepared fir that moment when it does come really.

“But certainly if there is a possibility, then that’s a conversation we’ll have towards the back end of the season regarding that.”

The Verdict:

Scott Parker clearly sees a lot of promise in Woodman to be backing him so much when he’s not even playing in the team right now.

The goalkeeper has turned out for England from U16 to U20 level and there is a lot of talent there he just hasn’t had the chance to showcase it as of yet.

Obviously if there is a conversation between Newcastle and Bournemouth you can definitely see why Parker would jump at the chance to extend the player’s time with the Cherries.

However, Woodman would need to consider whether this would be the right move for him. If he leaves Newcastle he’ll be looking to get full time football somewhere so coming to a place where he’s spent so long on the bench, may not be the best decision for him.