Scott Parker singles out Bournemouth forward following Birmingham City performance

Scott Parker has been full of praise for Ryan Christie following his performance against Birmingham City.

Christie played a key role in Bournemouth’s victory on Wednesday evening, opening the scoring in a 3-1 win.

The three points earned moved the Cherries into the automatic promotion places ahead of Blackburn Rovers.

Parker was beaming following the victory, singling out Christie’s performance in particular as a highlight.

“His quality is there for everyone to see, Ryan Christie. I thought he was exceptional,” said Parker, via the Bournemouth Echo.

“You can tell Ryan has got big character. You can tell he’s been at a top club that has had big expectation on him.

“When you have to win games, a big mentality Ryan Christie has got, and I think you can see that.”

Christie also earned an assist when he set up Dominic Solanke in the 31st minute, which made it 2-0 to the home side.

Birmingham pulled one back through Onel Hernandez in the 69th minute, before Jaidon Anthony sealed the three points with a 76th minute finish.

Jefferson Lerma took some shine off the win by earning a red card in the 67th minute, bringing Bournemouth down to 10-men.

That made it back to back victories for Bournemouth in the league, following their win over Barnsley on January 29.

The win moved Bournemouth ahead of Rovers, with the gap now two points. Parker’s side also have two games in hand on their promotion rivals.

The gap to league leaders Fulham is now six points.

Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to Blackpool on February 12.

The Verdict

Bournemouth really needed this kind of performance following the embarrassment of losing 1-0 to Boreham Wood during the weekend.

Christie’s performance was particularly helpful. Parker will be hoping that this is the beginning of a good patch of form for the 26-year old now.

Bournemouth can’t afford many more slip ups like they have done recently.

The top two positions are fiercely competitive and they now have several clubs all eyeing that second automatic promotion slot.