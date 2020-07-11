Scott Parker sets ambitious Fulham target after Friday night victory

Fulham manager Scott Parker has stated that the top two is still up for grabs after his side’s 2-0 victory over Cardiff City on Friday night.

The Whites were comfortable winners, and it means that Parker and his squad have secured a place in the play-offs.

However, there is still an opportunity for the Cottagers to make it into the top two, although a lot will depend on next week’s fixture with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies are the side currently occupying second spot in the division, although West London rivals Brentford are also in the mix for an automatic promotion place.

Parker has expressed his delight in securing a play-off place, whilst also setting his side the target of reaching the second place.

Speaking to West London Sport, Parker said: “The top two is there and we need to keep pushing. I’m delighted that we got to the play-offs.”

Can you get 100% in this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Lost more than five games at Craven Cottage? Yes No

The Verdict

It was a very good performance from the Whites on Friday night, and you wonder why they can’t start performing on a more consistent basis after a great result.

They have to back it up with another performance at West Brom and it could well give them an opportunity of getting into the top two before the season is up, if the Baggies defeat Parker’s side then it will be another play-off campaign for Fulham.

It’s good to see Parker setting his side an ambitious target on not resting on the fact that his team has already secured a play-off place.