Scott Parker sends Middlesbrough warning ahead of Bournemouth’s trip to the Riverside

Scott Parker has warned Middlesbrough that his side head into tomorrow’s game at the Riverside determined to win despite their recent poor form.

Middlesbrough have come on leaps and bounds since the appointment of Chris Wilder and will fancy their chances of upsetting the second-placed Cherries. Boro shared a goalless draw with Stoke City last time out after back-to-back victories fueled their play-off bid, the Cherries will need to improve on the performance they produced in their 2-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers last weekend if they are to take anything back to the South Coast.

Parker reiterated his appetite for the three points when he spoke to the Bournemouth Echo.

He said: “Every game we go into we want to win. Whether you’ve lost seven on the bounce, whether you’ve won eight on the bounce, it’s a mindset, a mentality around here which I want that we want to go into every game and win.

“We’re halfway through a long season. We’re not with six games or 10 games to go, there’s still a lot of football to be played. We want to get back onto that winning road, of course we do.”

West Bromwich Albion could go level on points with the Cherries if they win at Barnsley this evening, potentially putting a bit more pressure on the Cherries come kick-off.

The Verdict

Bournemouth have the performances behind them this season and the personnel to be nowhere near panicking despite failing to win any of their last five games.

Middlesbrough have picked up eight points from five games since Neil Warnock left the club, with the striking duo of Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar looking more dangerous every week.

The majority of Cherries supporters would probably be content with a draw on Saturday ensuring that they remain inside the top two as we edge towards the busy Christmas period. Parker’s relentless attitude and demands of his squad speaks to the ambition of the man and the standards he is looking to set at Bournemouth.

Having won promotion via the play-offs with Fulham in 2019/20 there will no panicking from Parker if the Cherries fall out of the top two, but ensuring that does not take place is his priority for now.