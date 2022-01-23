Scott Parker sends clear Bournemouth transfer message

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has admitted that he needs to strengthen his squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Cherries are second in the Championship as they look to secure a return to the Premier League this season. However, even though it’s been a positive campaign on the whole, a run of four defeats in six in the league has left some concerned.

The latest of those came against Hull City yesterday and Parker told the Bournemouth Daily Echo after the game that he expects the club to be active in the market in the next eight days.

“I think we need some help. Look, we are a very young squad and we have done incredibly well to put ourselves in the position we are in.

“But I think it’s fair to say there’s elements in certain positions where we just need a little bit of help, quality and hopefully this next week or so we will be able to do that.”

The south coast side are back in action next weekend when they take on struggling Barnsley.

23 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Eddie Howe made over 225 Bournemouth appearances as a player. True False

The verdict

This recent stutter has highlighted how Bournemouth’s squad does need improving, although it’s crucial Parker and the recruitment team don’t panic because they still have a lot of quality.

So, it’s not as if they need to be targeting four or five players this month, but another one or two would be very welcome.

The January window is always pivotal to the promotion race and bringing in the right players could be what Bournemouth need to get their promotion push back on track.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.