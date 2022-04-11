Scott Parker reveals what instruction he gave his AFC Bournemouth team in the Sheffield United draw

Scott Parker has revealed his tactical instructions to help Bournemouth earn a point last weekend.

The Cherries drew 0-0 with play-off contending Sheffield United on Saturday.

The 41-year old admitted that he told his players to get back to the basics in order to maintain a solid defensive base.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side delivered an onslaught of action at the Bournemouth goal throughout the 90 minutes.

Mark Travers was called into action early to stop Morgan Gibbs-White from giving the Blades the lead.

The Irish keeper pulled off a series of impressive saves to ensure the spoils were shared at Bramall Lane.

Parker believed that a result was never in doubt and that his team handled the pressure incredibly well.

Asked whether it was a tough afternoon for Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips, the Bournemouth boss responded, via Bournemouth Echo: “Not really. There was certainly an element of both centre-halves trying to get that ball and Nat slipped – but there were some big headers.

“The longer the game went on, the dynamics of Sheffield’s team, they can cause you problems from obviously going back to front a little bit earlier.

“At that moment the game becomes a 50-50 game but I think for large parts we defended very well.

“I asked the team – let’s go back to basics. We’ve done that, got a clean sheet on Saturday.

“We went back to that, gave ourselves a foundation. That isn’t just the back four or the keeper, who was superb.”

The result has left Bournemouth six points clear of 3rd place Nottingham Forest with seven games left to play this season.

The Cherries are still in pole position to earn the second automatic promotion place behind Fulham, but Forest are now breathing down their necks.

The pair meet in the penultimate weekend of Championship action, and Parker will be hoping that these dropped points at United won’t impact his side’s promotion chances too much.

Up next for Bournemouth is the visit of Middlesbrough on April 15.

The Verdict

Bournemouth will need to be watching their backs with the chasing pack now closing in on their position.

Forest most obviously have the momentum, but Huddersfield Town and Luton Town are also still well within striking distance of the Cherries.

This weekend’s performance wasn’t great from Bournemouth and United will be disappointed they didn’t score given the chances they created.

Parker’s side have a tricky set of fixtures coming up, and Middlesbrough will pose another viable threat this coming Friday.