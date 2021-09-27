Scott Parker reveals truth behind swapping Fulham for Bournemouth

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has opened up on his Fulham departure and move to the Vitality Stadium in the summer.

Parker spent two and a half years at Craven Cottage, helping the west London club secure promotion to the Premier League in 2019/20 but failing to extend their stay in the top tier past just the one season.

There was lots of speculation about the 40-year-old coach’s future in the summer after Fulham’s relegation and in June his departure was confirmed, with his appointment as Bournemouth manager swiftly confirmed.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parker revealed the truth behind swapping west London for the South Coast in the summer – insisting that the decision was mutual and that he was lucky to have the Cherries job lined up after what it seems he feels was a natural time to leave.

He explained: “I didn’t just leave Fulham. What happened in the summer was mutual.

“It was a conversation at the end of last year, which was a disappointing year. Obviously, me having been there for two years I felt like there were certain things that needed to happen, certain things that did happen.

“I made my decision on wanting this and what I felt was best for the club to move forward.

“I felt that it was best for myself, for me to be able to get the best out of Fulham, for me to be successful there and for the team to be successful. Unless it was under certain things I wanted I didn’t think it was going to be the best for us.

“Fulham felt differently and of course that’s their prerogative and I understood why they see it like that, so we both decided that was the best way to go.”

“I was in a fortunate position that Bournemouth was a job that was here and ready,” Parker continued. “Bournemouth showed a real keen interest in me, sold me how they see it.

“Did I see it as a very good fit for me? Yes, definitely. Hence why I’m here really.

“I don’t think it was as straightforward as me just walking out of Fulham and choosing Bournemouth.

“Do I feel like I’ve come to a football club that at this point in time suits and at this point in time is perfect for me? With a squad and under an ownership team that I think we can progress? Definitely.

“That’s the reason, that’s why it happened really.”

It’s been a strong start to life on the South Coast for Parker, with his Bournemouth team currently two points clear at the top of the table after nine games and having won four in the bounce in the Championship.

The English coach will have to wait until December for his return to Craven Cottage – a game that could be vital in the race for automatic promotion.

The Verdict

Parker’s departure from Fulham and move to Bournemouth was one of the most eye-catching EFL sagas of the summer, so it’s good to hear him reveal the truth behind the move.

It sounds as though it was a natural time for him to leave the west London club and that there were a few disagreements over how the club should move forward following relegation.

The Cherries managed to capitalise on that and have to be feeling pretty pleased with their decision at the moment.

Not only are Bournemouth top of the table but they’re also among the highest scorers in the division and the side that has conceded the fewest goals.