Scott Parker reveals injury news ahead of Bournemouth v Middlesbrough

Bournemouth face a tough test against Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend but Scott Parker will be boosted by the return of some important players, as reported by Kris Temple.

The Cherries have been desperate to land a spot in the automatic promotion spots this season and will be eager to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

Right now, they are in the best position to do so but with some injuries stacking up, they will be hopeful that they can get as many players back to full match fitness as soon as possible so they can continue to compete in the top six.

Quiz: 30 questions about AFC Bournemouth’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What squad number is Dominic Solanke? 8 9 10 11

The good news then for Scott Parker is that they will have four key players available again for their next clash against Middlesbrough. That list includes the formidable Philip Billing, who has been arguably one of the team’s best players so far this season.

Also on the list to return, as reported by Kris Temple, is Junior Stanislas and Jordan Zemura. The latter of the two has been a mainstay in the side himself this campaign and with 15 games and three goals, he is proving to be an exciting young talent in the Cherries’ ranks.

Stanislas is a player that has barely featured yet this season, making just four appearances because of injury. He has had to sit on the sidelines at the club since October but he too is now in line for a return against Middlesbrough. While he may not be used from the outset, the availability of the 32-year-old is sure to be a boost, as he still has the capability to produce the goods at Championship level.

Scott Parker then should be well equipped to try and bag another three points this weekend against a Chris Wilder-led Middlesbrough side.

The Verdict

Bournemouth have played some superb football this year so far and will be boosted by the return of these players.

Phil Billing is easily one of the best in his position in the league and is one of the Cherries best players for sure. His contributions from midfield in terms of goalscoring, vision and creativity cannot be understated at the Vitality Stadium.

Scott Parker then will be delighted to have him back available for selection and with Zemura another first-team regular and Stanislas also a valuable option from the bench, he certainly has enough firepower to see off Boro. Chris Wilder will not make it an easy game for him but he will definitely fancy himself.

If you look at the players available to him now after this injury news, then you would also fancy the Cherries yourself too.