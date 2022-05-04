Scott Parker reveals how Bournemouth stopped Nottingham Forest last night

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has revealed that regaining control, staying calm, avoiding being drawn into the emotion of the game, and limiting counter-attacks helped them stop Nottingham Forest in last night’s crunch Championship clash.

Kieffer Moore’s 83rd-minute goal secured a 1-0 win that confirms the Cherries have been automatically promoted to the Premier League and means Forest head to the play-offs.

The Reds were in the ascendancy before the break but Bournemouth turned the tables in the second half and it only looked as though one side was going to win it from then on.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Parker addressed how they had stopped a Forest side that have been too much for most Championship teams this season.

He said: “The first half, I was disappointed with us because for everything we spoke about in the week we never wanted the game to become a basketball match.

“Playing against a good side, a lot of their goals come from counter-attacks, and the game became very basketbally and end to end. We never really had any control and at that moment, it was always going to suit Nottingham Forest and not us.

“While we had certain moments, I felt if we played like that again in the second half we were going to lose the game or certainly they would’ve had the better chance of winning.

“So we spoke about control, we spoke about being calm. I never wanted the emotion of this game to get the better of us and that was key. I went back to that really, I spoke about the game plan.

“We didn’t really execute that well enough in the first half and played into their hands. In the second half, we showed our dominance.

“It goes without saying that we are physically the best team, we knew we’d come strong but more importantly we stopped the game becoming a counter-attacking game, which suits them, and had more control of ours.”

Had Forest won last night, they would’ve moved second and been just 90 minutes away from promotion to the Premier League themselves but their focus must now shift to the play-offs.

They only need to equal Huddersfield Town’s result to clinch third place on the final day of the 2021/22 Championship campaign while Sheffield United, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Millwall will all scrap it out for the final two play-off spots.

The Verdict

What Bournemouth did to Forest in the second half of last night’s game was hugely impressive and Parker deserves credit for it.

There’s no denying plenty of money has been spent on his squad but the Reds have proven too much for so many other Championship teams to handle this season and the Cherries nullified them in the second half to claim a massive victory last night.

Whether any of the other teams in the play-offs attempt to use that as a blueprint to success against Forest, or are even capable of doing so, remains to be seen.

Cooper’s side will rue the incorrect offside decision that cost Sam Surridge a penalty in the first half but they need to quickly put that behind them.

They can’t let the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion derail their season.

