Burnley manager Scott Parker has confirmed that striker Lyle Foster faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury while on international duty, as per Burnley Express.

Foster was forced to return to Lancashire early, having suffered a knee injury whilst away with South Africa.

Although it has not been confirmed how long the 24-year-old will be out for, Parker said he will be without him for "some weeks", with Burnley having a busy schedule until the next international break in mid-November.

Parker confirmed Foster's injury setback to the media after Burnley's 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, but it is not as serious as perhaps the club's staff first feared.

“Initially we thought there was a big injury there in terms of how we saw it on camera, but that’s not the case," Parker said.

“But for sure Lyle will be out for some weeks. At this present moment in time, we will keep monitoring it, keep managing it and see how quickly we can turn it around because we need him.”

The news of Foster's injury means he will miss Burnley's clash with Hull City on Wednesday night. He is also likely to miss fixtures with Queens Park Rangers and Milwall over the next fortnight as he recovers.

Lyle Foster injury is a blow to Burnley despite indifferent 2024-25 form

Foster's injury will be a bit setback for Burnley, who have started the season in emphatic fashion.

The Clarets currently sit top of the Championship, with 21 points from 10 matches, although Sunderland could overtake them if they defeat Hull this afternoon.

The South Africa international is seemingly Parker's first-choice striker and has started every single one of his eight Burnley appearances in the league this season.

However, the 24-year-old has not been at his goal-scoring best and has only managed to find the back of the net once, which came in the East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers in August.

Although Foster does not have the numbers he would have hoped for, he remains a key figure in Parker's team. Furthermore, the manager will want options at his disposal, considering the fast and furious nature of the Championship.

Lyle Foster's 2024/25 Championship statistics to date - per SofaScore Appearances 8 Goals 1 Expected Goals (xG) 1.55 Goal conversion 6% Assists 1

Zian Flemming grasps Burnley opportunity in Lyle Foster's absence

In Foster's absence, Zian Flemming stepped in and grasped his opportunity with an assist against Sheffield Wednesday.

The 26-year-old signed from Championship rivals Milwall over the summer but was hampered by injury. As a result, he had only featured three times in claret and blue prior to the win over Wednesday.

Although he only bagged seven goals last season, the Dutchman has a healthy goal record over recent years and looked a threat when leading the line on Saturday.

Parker praised Flemming's impact when speaking to the press after the game, as per Burnley Express.

He said: “Flem was incredible. He was every bit of the player we bought.

“He gave us a real presence, he led the line really well in terms of his hold up play, and he was probably a little bit unlucky with the chance he had when Browny [Josh Brownhill] scores as well. He was a constant threat, so I was delighted with him.

“I’m sometimes reluctant to sit in this position and highlight one individual because, ultimately, to a man, everyone was superb.

“But he comes into the team, it’s still a new club and a new environment and I thought he was absolutely superb.

“He’s got an eye for a goal, he’s got really good habits in and around the box, his general play in terms of bringing others into play was a real catalyst into why we looked a bit more dominant in the final third.”