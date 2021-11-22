Scott Parker reveals AFC Bournemouth team news ahead of Millwall fixture

Bournemouth could be handed a boost ahead of their next game against Millwall, with the news that two players could be thrown back into the mix.

Ben Pearson has been a midfield regular for the Cherries this campaign and could once again be available as his side take on the Lions. So too could Robbie Brady, who has yet to play for Bournemouth yet but has bags of experience and could prove to be a shrewd addition.

That’s according to Scott Parker, who revealed to the Daily Echo that they will both ‘hopefully be back for Wednesday.’

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-AFC Bournemouth players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Has Arnaut Danjuma played abroad? Yes No

His team will certainly need as much help as they can, with the club now struggling to pick up points in the Championship. They have endured a minor blip and this was only exacerbated on Sunday, as they fell to a loss against Derby.

The Rams are currently bottom of the second tier and yet still managed to take all three points from that game.

Scott Parker will not want a repeat performance against Millwall in midweek and will be boosted by the potential return of two very useful players in Ben Pearson and Robbie Brady.

Speaking to the Daily Echo about the injuries, he said: “Hopefully, maybe they will be back for Wednesday.

“I didn’t want to risk them on Sunday, I just couldn’t afford to do that really. Hence why they weren’t here [at the Derby game].”

Although they were forced then to miss that defeat, they could be back in contention on Wednesday – and will be hoping that their returns to the squad coincide with the Cherries getting some points back on the board again.

The Verdict

Ben Pearson is a battling midfielder who can boost most teams he is in. Although he isn’t a complete mainstay in the team, he is always a valuable option to have and can offer something extra and different in the centre of the field.

Brady is also an experienced and exciting face to turn to if needed. Bringing them back in would certainly boost the squad against Millwall – and could help them land a valuable three points against them.