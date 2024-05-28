Former Fulham and Bournemouth manager Scott Parker is on Burnley's list of potential Vincent Kompany replacements, per Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The 43-year-old was most recently seen in the dugout at Belgian side Club Brugge, but lasted only 12 matches in charge before leaving the club in March 2023.

The former tough-tackling midfielder has tasted Championship promotion success on multiple occasions, and could be a dark horse candidate to take the reins at Turf Moor.

Reporting via his Patreon, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Parker is on Burnley's wanted list, as his track record as a player and manager in English football fits the criteria of what The Clarets are looking for.

Nixon states in the report that Parker has emerged as a "strong and leading candidate", as the club begin working through their list of names following Kompany's imminent exit to Bayern Munich, which is yet to be confirmed but soon should be.

The promotions he was able to achieve with both Fulham and Bournemouth respectively, are said to be of large appeal to Burnley's American owners, as they look to make their return to the Championship a short one.

Burnley's ownership - led by chairman Alan Pace - are also said to be eyeing up candidates who have a big name in the world of football.

Related Burnley shortlist Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper as Vincent Kompany replacement With Kompany's imminent move to Bayern Munich, chairman Alan Pace is moving decisively in finding his replacement.

Former Chelsea, Everton and Derby County manager Frank Lampard is also under consideration for the manager role at the club, whilst former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is also on the Clarets' shortlist.

Parker is reportedly keen to make his return to management after over a year away from the game, according to Nixon, and despite not having an overly successful stint in Belgium, that isn't thought to be a blow to his prospects of being appointed.

Scott Parker would be a fascinating gamble for Burnley

Taking a year out of management can be seen as both a positive and a negative, depending on how you look at it.

It may well have afforded him the chance to reflect on what he's done well, and what he hasn't. But it could also be cause for concern in regard to how in-tune with the current state of second tier football he is.

Scott Parker's Fulham FC managerial stats League Won Drawn Lost Premier League 8 13 27 Championship 23 12 11 Scott Parker's AFC Bournemouth managerial stats Premier League 1 0 3 Championship 25 13 8 Stats Correct As Per Transfermarkt

Parker has proven himself to be a good manager at Championship level, as two promotions with two clubs is hard to argue with.

But he has yet to prove himself amongst the elite managers in the Premier League, with just nine wins in 52 top-flight games as a manager.

What Parker will bring with him should he be appointed as Burnley's new manager is a possession-based style of football, something that's served him extremely well in the second tier.

Indeed, his play-off winning Fulham side ended the 2019/2020 season with an average of 61.4% possession, second only to Leeds United that year.

Whilst his automatic promotion-winning Bournemouth side ended the 2021/2022 season with an average of 57%, which was third highest in the division that season.

This could mean that Parker is an ideal fit, as Kompany's title-winning Championship side ended the 2022/2023 season with an average possession number of 64.7% - the highest in the entire division.

Parker may well have the tools to steer Burnley straight back to the Premier League, but once they get there, will they find themselves with another manager who can't retain top flight football at Turf Moor?