Scott Parker provides update on Bournemouth trio ahead of Derby County clash

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has confirmed that he will still be without Adam Smith and Jordan Zemura for the trip to Derby County tomorrow, although Jefferson Lerma is available.

The Cherries have enjoyed a brilliant season so far, with the side currently top of the table and eight points clear of third-placed West Brom.

And, they will fancy their chances of picking up another three points when they take on the Rams, who are bottom of the table after losing 21 points through two deductions this season.

Speaking to the club’s media ahead of the game, Parker provided a mixed update on the injury front.

“Adam Smith will miss out. He’s is on the right track now, he’s on the grass and doing work albeit not with the team at the moment. He’s certainly progressing in the right way.

“As for Jordan, he’s still got a bit of an issue. He’s immobilised in a boot at the moment. Hopefully he comes out of that in the next couple of days. Jeff’s okay. He damaged his nose in the last game here against Swansea. it was out of line and it just needed to be straightened up which it was. He’s having to wear a face mask just for that to set.”

The verdict

This is frustrating for Smith and Zemura as they had done well this season, particularly the latter who has been a real positive for Bournemouth in this successful campaign so far.

So, not having the two players is a blow, but they haven’t played in recent games and the team have still picked up results, which shows the strength in depth.

Lerma’s availability is another big boost, and you would expect him to be in the XI at Pride Park as they look to pick up yet another win.

