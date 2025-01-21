Scott Parker has provided an update on Nathan Redmond and Manuel Benson’s fitness ahead of Burnley’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

The Clarets are back in action on Wednesday night as they look to continue their battle for automatic promotion.

The Lancashire outfit drew 0-0 with Sunderland last time out, so will be hoping to get back to winning ways against the Pilgrims.

However, injury issues face Parker’s side in the lead up to the trip to Home Park, with a number of players absent.

Parker has confirmed that both Benson and Redmond are back in training with the first team squad, but that they won’t be available for action on Wednesday night.

However, both Aaron Ramsey and Enock Agyei remain absent and have yet to return to training despite getting back on the grass.

“Nathan's training with us now, so is Benny,” said Parker, via Burnley Express.

Related "Puzzling" - Burnley FC links with ex-Southampton FC star questioned We asked our Burnley fan pundit for his views after his side were linked with Stuart Armstrong

“They're the main two.

“Enock is not training fully with us, but he's on the grass and he's progressing in the right way.

“Same with Aaron.

“But the two that are back training with us are Nathan and Benny, but they still need a lot more work with the group and more loading.”

Burnley’s recent form

Burnley's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Sunderland (H) 0-0 Blackburn Rovers (A) 1-0 win Stoke City (H) 0-0 Middlesbrough (A) 0-0 Sheffield United (A) 2-0 win

Burnley have won just one of their last four league games going into their trip to face Plymouth this midweek.

A 0-0 draw with promotion rivals Sunderland last Friday has left them third in the table, three points behind leaders Leeds United.

The Clarets are undefeated in their last 14 in the league, but three draws in their last four has seen them slip out of a top two spot, two points behind Sheffield United in second.

Parker’s side travel to face Plymouth on Wednesday night for an 8pm kick-off.

Plymouth game coming too early for injured group

Burnley’s clash away to Plymouth is just a week too early for some of these players, who could potentially return to the squad next Monday against Leeds.

That would be a big boost for Parker given the enormity of that clash against the Whites coming up.

It would’ve been good to give someone like Redmond or Benson a run out against Plymouth, but they also have to avoid rushing players back where they could be at risk of aggravating their issues.

Wednesday night is a big game for Burnley, so still missing this group is a minor blow even if it’s good news that they’re all close to a return.