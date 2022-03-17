Scott Parker provides mixed Bournemouth injury update ahead of crucial Huddersfield test

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has revealed that Robbie Brady is back in training ahead of the weekend game against Huddersfield.

The Cherries have been inconsistent in recent weeks, which has left some questioning whether they will be able to hold on to the second automatic promotion spot.

Next up, they face their nearest challengers, with a trip to Yorkshire to take on the Terriers in what promises to be an exciting clash.

And, going into the fixture, Parker provided a mixed injury update when speaking to the club’s official site.

“Kieffer Moore and Junior Stanislas are still not fit and they’ll be some weeks. Leif Davis’ scan has come back and it’s not as bad as we first thought. He was running today, albeit slowly, but it’s certainly not too bad.

“Everyone else is in good place and all fit. We’ve just got Robbie Brady coming back, but he’s been training all week, so that’s a big positive.”

Bournemouth are three points ahead of Huddersfield going into the game, although they do have three games in hand on them.

The verdict

This is a really big game for Parker’s men as the pressure is starting to build on the team and whilst they do have games in hand, you always prefer points on the board.

For such a fixture the boss would obviously want to be full strength, so it’s disappointing that Moore and Stanislas won’t be involved, even if it was to be expected.

Having the versatile Brady back is a boost, with Parker having a very good squad to choose from for the clash.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.