Scott Parker provides Bournemouth injury update on two players

Bournemouth could be handed a boost this weekend, with the news that both Robbie Brady and Adam Smith are back in training, as reported by the club’s official website.

The Cherries are doing superbly in the league this year and will fancy their chances at bouncing back into the Premier League under the guidance of the former player-turned-manager.

They’ve looked strong despite some recent blips and will want to get another three points on the board against Fulham this weekend.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What club was Mark Travers on loan at last season? Ipswich Town AFC Wimbledon Oxford United Swindon Town

It will be a huge clash between two sides who want automatic promotion spots – but the away side could be handed a boost with the news that both Brady and Smith are in training.

They may not feature this weekend – the former of the two has yet to actually make an appearance for Scott Parker’s side – but it is good news for the club that both of them could soon be ready to get back into the mix.

Smith has only featured six times so far this campaign but has recently had to watch on from the sidelines due to injury.

However, now that he could be getting back to full fitness, there could be more games soon to come for the 30-year-old.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the pair, Scott Parker said: “Robbie Brady and Adam Smith are back training, albeit only a couple of days.”

Smith is well experienced in the Championship, playing over 100 games in the second tier for the Cherries and his experience could certainly aid the club in their bid for promotion, while Brady also has gametime in the top flight to turn to.

The Verdict

Adam Smith and Robbie Brady are not automatic starters but they are certainly useful options for the club to have. The two players are solid squad options and their experience could come in useful in this promotion battling campaign.

Brady will be desperate to get onto the field having not yet featured for the Cherries. Once he gets the chance, he will be eager to make his mark.