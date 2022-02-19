Scott Parker opens up on Manchester United loanee’s start to life at Bournemouth

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker shared his sympathy for Ethan Laird who is yet to play a minute since joining on loan from Manchester United.

Scott Parker believes Ethan Laird can still make an impact on Bournemouth’s season, despite being yet to feature for his new club.

Laird, who arrived on loan from Manchester United at the start of January, has been forced to wait for his Cherries debut following a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

However, it was reported last week by Dorset Live that Laird was set to resume training with the first team.

Ahead of Laird’s possible return to the first team, Parker told Dorset Live: “It’s tough. It has been tough for him.

“I think for him and Kieffer (Moore) really. Ethan’s come in and obviously not played a minute. So of course, I think it’s been difficult for him.

“He is on the right path now. He can’t look back now. He’s close and he’s edging closer. He’s been with the team the last week or so. So he’s moving in the right direction.”

Laird impressed while on loan at Swansea earlier in the season, operating as a right wing-back high up the pitch.

With the young defender potentially returning to first team training, Parker revealed Laird could be in line to feature against his former side on Tuesday night, as he added: “Maybe Swansea is an option for Ethan, we’ll have to see.

“He’s got two hard days planned today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). We’ll have to see how he comes out the other side of these next two days.”

The Verdict

It was an interesting signing as Bournemouth seemed well stocked in the fullback areas. Laird offers something slightly different to his teammates, but ultimately he would have been competing with Jack Stacey and Adam Smith once the former returned from injury.

Laird can also play on the left hand side but again, would have been behind natural left footers Jordan Zemura and Leif Davis.

That being said, this is Laird’s first season at Championship and has been a revelation in the games he played for Swansea. If he can replicate that form, there’s no doubting that the Manchester United loanee can be a huge help in Bournemouth’s promotion charge.