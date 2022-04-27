Scott Parker offers verdict on AFC Bournemouth player following Swansea City comeback

AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has praised Kieffer Moore’s impact in the Cherries comeback draw last night, hailing the striker as “unplayable”.

Bournemouth found themselves 3-0 down to Swansea City on the hour mark last night and Parker decided to bring Moore on for his first appearance since breaking his foot in February.

By the end of the match, Bournemouth had earned themselves a point – largely thanks to a brace from Moore himself, which included a 90th minute equaliser.

“I’m delighted for Kieffer,” Scott Parker explained after the match, via the Daily Echo.

“I brought him in in January and after five minutes of bringing him on, he breaks his foot.

“We brought him in to help us and tonight, nothing but full praise for him.

“He’s had practically two days of training if that. He’s been out for 10 weeks nearly.

“I didn’t want to bring him on as early as we brought him on. I thought 10, 15 minutes if we needed him. But in terms of the state of the game and where we were, I felt we needed him to come on and try and make the difference and my God he did that.

“He was unplayable when he came on.”

Moore’s brace will fill him with confidence as he returns from the injury picked up just minutes into his AFC Bournemouth debut.

With now just three games remaining in the Championship season, Parker will hope Moore can continue to make a positive contribution for the Cherries in order to help them secure automatic promotion.

The Verdict

First and foremost, it’s great to see Kieffer Moore back on a football pitch.

His broken foot came at the cruellest of times after linking up with AFC Bournemouth and it’s good to see him able to contribute to this campaign.

His goals last night were absolutely vital for Bournemouth too, who have Nottingham Forest breathing down their necks now in terms of the automatic promotion race.

The Cherries are three clear but have to play Forest in their remaining three games.

They surely can’t afford any more slip-up’s.