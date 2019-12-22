Scott Parker has stated that Josh Onomah deserved to score the winner for Fulham after showing ‘massive grit’.

It was a huge victory for Fulham who ended a run of three defeats to beat a very strong Leeds United side at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have had a really interesting campaign so far that has been filled with a lot of ups and downs throughout as Parker attempts to find his feet as a first-team manager.

On Saturday, Onomah scored the second goal for Fulham which has massively helped their cause for a place in the top six and will keep them in the mix heading into the busy Christmas period.

Parker has expressed that the midfielder has been fantastic and has shown massive grit throughout.

Speaking to Capital Football, Parker said: “He deserved that moment, he deserved it to stay 2-1.

“I didn’t want it to go 3-1, 4-1, I wanted it to stay 2-1 and I wanted Josh Onomah to take the winning goal, because he showed massive grit.

“Josh has been fantastic and I’m so, so pleased for him. I coached him when he was a 15-year-old boy and I know what ability he’s got. I know everything about him.”

Can you get 100% in this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 1) What league were Fulham playing in for the 2016/17 season? Premier League Championship

The Verdict

Onomah has been very good so far this season and has been somewhat underrated during his time at the club. He’s been a very strong midfielder and Parker has shown massive faith in him, even though Fulham have been on a poor run of late.

The Cottagers will be very happy to have been on the winning side of a fixture during their game on Saturday and they will hope to continue this during the next few games over Christmas. Parker will hope that over the second-half of the campaign, they can close the gap on 2nd placed Leeds United.

There’s a real sense that Fulham should be higher in the league due to the squad that they have available to them but the Cottagers need to keep allowing players such as Onomah to perform week in week out.