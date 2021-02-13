Scott Parker offers irritated verdict on recent transfer discussion involving Fulham figure and EFL star

Fulham manager Scott Parker has revealed he is disappointed with recent comments made by the Premier League club’s vice-chairman Tony Khan that they tried to sign Ivan Toney in the summer.

Toney was the subject of intense speculation over his future throughout the summer transfer window having fired in 24 goals and made five assists in 32 League One appearances last term for Peterborough United (Sofascore). In the end, he made the move to Brentford for a fee that could rise to around £10 million in potential add-ons.

The 24-year-old has more than justified that type of price tag and he has been in excellent form the Bees scoring 23 goals and providing nine assists in just 28 Championship appearances (Sofascore). Khan had sent a message to Fulham supporters on Twitter in the week that he had tried to sign the prolific forward in the summer, but the decision was made to not make the move for financial reasons.

Speaking to the media ahead of Fulham’s clash with Everton on Sunday, Parker revealed that he is frustrated that the club’s interest in Toney has been made public and stated that he believes such matters should be kept private and within house.

He said: “I think there is a good intention there. But it’s something I don’t feel needs to happen.

“I think I’ve learnt I can’t control what comes from the outside. At times it’s not helpful.

“I want people to perceive us as a club that is world class in everything we do. There are parts of that I can’t control.

“Here now, before Everton, we’re talking about a Twitter post rather than going into the real details of what he said on the eve of a massive game.

“I will never let the standards or what I believe world-class football clubs on and off the pitch detract from that message to my players and my staff.

“The constant message is we keep improving and keep doing things the right way.

“From me, who sits in this chair and fronts up for the football club, I want us to be perceived and act in a certain way, and that’s a world class way.

“I want us to do that on the pitch but, sometimes more importantly, I want us to do that off the pitch.”

The verdict

Parker has already commented about public messages to supporters from Khan earlier in the campaign when Fulham were beaten at home by Aston Villa. Whilst you can understand the club’s vice-chairman wanting to communicate with fans, it is not something that managers want to see as they are then asked difficult questions in their press conferences about the situation.

Toney’s form this season suggests that Fulham might well have done well to take that financial gamble on the forward in the summer, with the 24-year-old having the ability to maybe have scored the goals to edge out a lot of the draws that they have had in the Premier League this term.

Brentford will be thrilled that Fulham decided against the move, and the Bees could now be on track to replace Fulham in the top-flight as a result. The forward is on track to break the Championship’s record goal tally held by Glenn Murray and he has represented another astute purchase by Thomas Frank’s side.