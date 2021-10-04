Scott Parker makes Philip Billing claim amid previous Norwich City interest in Bournemouth star

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has told the Bournemouth Echo that he is not surprised that midfielder Philip Billing chose to stay at the club last summer.

The Danish playmaker was previously linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium, with Premier League side Norwich City said to have been eyeing a move for his services.

However Billing seemingly opted to remain on the South Coast and subsequently in the Sky Bet Championship and has since thrived under the guidance of his new boss.

Now Parker has admitted that he wasn’t surprised to see the player chose to remain with the Cherries, as he stated the following recently:

“I’m not surprised. There was talk around Phil earlier on in the season.

“He made a decision to stay here, stay with us, improve and get better. We’re lucky to have him, like we’re lucky to have a lot of the players here.”

Billing has since been in top form for the club after the summer transfer window slammed shut, with the 25-year-old box to box midfielder having racked up an impressive six goals in 11 games across all competitions.

Only a true expert on AFC Bournemouth will get these 27 Cherries quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What name did AFC Bournemouth originally compete under? Weymouth Boscombe Swanage Ringwood

The former Huddersfield Town man is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

Losing Billing would have been a blow for the Cherries but at the same time, they would have received a good fee for a player who has played in the Premier League in previous seasons.

The fact that they have not only held onto him but convinced him that this is the place to be for his career’s sake speaks volumes and is testament to Parker and his staff.

Billing has repaid their faith in bucket loads and everyone at the club will be hoping that he can continue his hot streak in front of goal.

He is now into his prime years as a player and is only sure to improve moving forwards.