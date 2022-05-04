Scott Parker makes honest admission after key moment in AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Nottingham Forest

AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has revealed that the set piece routine that led to The Cherries’ promotion-winning goal last night was “off the cuff” and not worked up on the training ground.

Philip Billing calmly laid off a free-kick for Kieffer Moore to slot home for the Cherries winning goal in the match, with it looking like a well-mastered set piece routine that had been drilled multiple times at the training ground.

Parker revealed after the match though, that this was not the case.

“I’d like to say us as staff could gain credit for that, but a lot of detail we put into these players, loads and loads of detail, very intense in what we do in our planning. But that was off the cuff,” the Cherries boss said, via the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

“That was good players using their initiative.

“Philip Billing, incredible, executing it. It was brilliant.”

The 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest saw the Cherries get their automatic Premier League promotion bid over the line with a game spare, with nobody able to knock the Cherries from their second spot in the Championship table.

It was the second time that Kieffer Moore had come off the bench to have a big impact for the Cherries in recent weeks after his brace against Swansea City helped earn Bournemouth a point away in South Wales last Tuesday.

The Verdict

What a goal it was for AFC Bournemouth to seal their promotion back to the top flight last night.

They had Forest under the cosh when they were awarded the free kick that would eventually lead to the winning goal, and what a smart bit of play by Billing and Moore to spot the gap in the Forest defence.

Many expected it was something that had been worked up on the training ground, but clearly not.

All in all, a fantastic night for AFC Bournemouth.