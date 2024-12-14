Burnley boss Scott Parker insists that there’s ‘more to come’ from his side as they battle to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

There was a sense of intrigue as to how the Clarets would cope following their relegation last season, particularly as they saw manager Vincent Kompany depart for Bayern Munich, and a host of key players moved on.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 20 17 42 2 Leeds United 20 22 41 3 Burnley 20 17 38 4 Sunderland 20 14 37 5 Blackburn Rovers 19 6 34 6 West Brom 20 9 32

However, Parker has quickly got a tune out of the group, and Burnley go into the weekend fixtures sitting third in the table, just four points behind leaders Sheffield United.

Scott Parker believes Burnley can continue to improve

So, it’s shaping up to be an exciting promotion battle, with Leeds United currently occupying second place, and Sunderland will still feel they can make up ground on the top two.

And, speaking to the club’s media, as shared by the Burnley Express, Parker was confident that his side can still get better as they try to win promotion.

“We’re still at a stage where I want to keep improving, and I know there’s more to come from this team. I actually like the fact of the disappointment that was in that dressing room on Tuesday night from drawing a game, it shows where we want to be and where we’re trying to be.

“We have to strap ourselves in and go along with the ride, don’t get me wrong we were disappointed with Tuesday, but after a couple of days you put a bit of context to it. My main focus is on being the team we want to be, don’t get me wrong I’m pleased with how we have done so far, but I know there’s a lot we can still improve on.”

Burnley will back themselves in promotion race

This is a confident message from Parker, and he is right to have belief in his side, as they have had a good season so far as we approach the halfway mark.

It hasn’t always been free-flowing, attacking football, but the Clarets have been consistent, and they have only lost twice, which shows there is a resilience to the group.

Of course, there are areas they can improve, and Parker will want the side to score more goals, but it’s worth remembering that they have had injury issues.

Plus, the January window will also offer a chance to strengthen the group, and you can be sure that the boss and the recruitment team will be working on attacking targets that can help Burnley last the distance this season.

Burnley are back in action tomorrow when they travel to take on Norwich City at Carrow Road.