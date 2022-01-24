Scott Parker makes AFC Bournemouth transfer admission amid Andy Carroll talk

Bournemouth are desperate to try and bag a promotion back to the Premier League this season – and Scott Parker has admitted to the Daily Echo that he wants another striker to come in to help them do so.

The Cherries are currently second in the table and are on course for an automatic promotion spot but are only holding onto their spot in the top two via goal difference. A few losses for them and some wins for Blackburn, QPR and West Brom around them could easily drop them back into the play-offs.

With the side failing to bag a goal against Hull – and with Dom Solanke the only player of theirs who is currently in double digits for goals scored in the Championship this season – Scott Parker has now made it clear that he wants more striking reinforcements before the window is over.

There is only a week left until the transfer deadline but, speaking to the Daily Echo, the Bournemouth boss seems eager to bolster his attack and believes that a deal can be done to add another fresh face upfront. One face that could be brought in to help out is Andy Carroll, with The Sun reporting that a deal could be done to keep him at the Vitality Stadium until the summer.

He said when quizzed about whether he feels there should be some additions alongside Solanke: “Yeah, I think so.

“Obviously there is a big responsibility on Dom. You look at the goals and where they’ve come from in our team, we’re heavily dependent on certain players.”

It seems then as though Parker may have his eye on bringing in another forward to the Cherries’ ranks before the window closes at the end of the month. If he can do so, then it could help Bournemouth finally get back up into the Premier League.

The Verdict

Scott Parker has done a solid job with Bournemouth so far and they look well on course to at least bag themselves a top six spot.

The Cherries’ have been superb upfront in terms of goalscoring thanks to Dom Solanke but the boss is right in thinking that he could probably use some help. Outside of the former Liverpool man, there isn’t a lot of help for him in terms of carrying the burden of goalscoring.

Adding someone else to the side that can chip in with at least another maybe nine or ten goals could be a real boost to the team and to Solanke. It might make the striker feel as though some of the pressure is off and could even make him more prolific in front of goal.

They’ll have to move quickly if they want to bring in some fresh faces but there is certainly the time for the manager to look at his targets and do so before the end of the transfer window.