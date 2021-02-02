Scott Parker makes admission over transfer involving Fulham and Middlesbrough

Fulham boss Scott Parker has admitted during his press conference this week that it was the best thing for Neeskens Kebano to leave the club and join Middlesbrough on loan, with journalist Richard Cawley reporting the news via Twitter.

The DR Congo winger was one of a few departures from Craven Cottage last night, with Aboubakar Kamara also departing for pastures new with Dijon in his native France on loan as the Whites boss looked to trim his existing squad.

Kebano has rarely been involved for the club this season since they secured promotion to the Premier League, making just 10 appearances across all competitions for the West London outfit.

Reflecting on the decision to let the 28-year-old leave on loan, Parker had this to say:

Parker on Kebano/Kamara leaving: "They haven't played a lot of football. To be fair to them, I can't offer them guaranteed football. The best thing for the dynamics of the squad is for those players to go and get some football." — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) February 2, 2021

With another year remaining on his current deal with Fulham, the pacey wideman will be keen to make a good impression for Boro whilst on loan in the North East over the coming months.

The Verdict

Boro and Neil Warnock have once again come up trumps in the transfer market with this signing and I believe the experienced winger could make a real difference for the club in their upcoming fixtures.

The additions of Kebano and Yannick Bolasie will certainly add a great deal of proven Championship quality to what is an already talented side.

If the winger does indeed impress on loan, I wouldn’t put it past Boro looking to make the deal permanent as he is sure to command a relatively small fee for a player of his age.

Exciting time’s await for the Middlesbrough faithful as the club integrates it’s new signings into the squad.