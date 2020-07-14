Scott Parker lays down gauntlet to West Brom

Fulham boss Scott Parker has piled the pressure on West Bromwich Albion ahead of tonight’s clash at the Hawthorns.

Albion have been somewhat inconsistent since the season’s restart, picking up only three wins and being held to draws against Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.

Albion’s promotion rivals Brentford, meanwhile, have been in scintillating form since the season’s resumption, winning six games on the spin and moving to within only three points of the Baggies.

Do these 11 celebrities support West Brom or not?

1 of 11 Julie Walters Yes No

Tonight, West Brom face take on Fulham, who secured their place in the top-six with a win over Cardiff City on Friday night.

With their top-two hopes diminishing, the Cottagers will be keen to pick up another win tonight and apply even more pressure on Slaven Bilic’s men.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash, Scott Parker expects West Brom to be feeling the pressure ahead of the final three games of the season.

Via the Evening Standard, he said: “When you are at the top of the league and everyone is trying to catch you, that is where the pressure is.

“Leeds and West Brom have been under that pressure for large parts of this season, when you are a Brentford or a Fulham at this time, trying to catch, that pressure is a little bit less.

“Certainly I think there is an element of that which is correct, this is a massive game for them. It is for us too, every one of my players realise how important this is for us.”

The Verdict

This is a really tough game for West Brom as Fulham sit five points off the top-two, and will be keen to properly go for a win now their top-six finish is guaranteed.

Albion know that they cannot afford to slip up with Brentford playing tomorrow night, which adds to the pressure even more.

They have the players and the experience to beat Fulham tonight, though, and if they can nullify Aleksandar Mitrovic’s threat, then it should be an easier task for Albion.