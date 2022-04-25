Scott Parker issues Russell Martin verdict ahead of Bournemouth’s clash with Swansea City

Scott Parker has praised the work done by Russell Martin ahead of Bournemouth’s clash with Swansea City.

Martin took over from Steve Cooper for this campaign, with Swansea having lost last year’s Championship play-off final.

But the Swans have struggled to maintain their form in what has been more of a transitional season for the Welsh side.

But recent form has started to catch people’s attention, with Parker the latest to highlight their performances.

The Cherries boss has claimed that there is now a clear identity within the team and predicts a stressful evening when the two sides face each other on Tuesday night.

“It will be a tough game for us because they are a good side,” said Parker, via Dai Sport.

“Swansea have a real identity about them and the way they play. They can stress you.

“Russell Martin has done a very good job there, so it’s a game that will bring many difficulties for us going to their place.

“They want to play in a certain way, they want to dominate possession, and it can stress you and cause you problems.”

AFC Bournemouth quiz: Do you know the middle name of these 15 Cherries stars?

1 of 15 Freddie Woodman? Daniel Harry John Mark

Bournemouth earned a dramatic late draw with league leaders Fulham last time out so will be searching for all three points on Tuesday evening.

The Cherries lead 3rd place Huddersfield Town by only two points but do have two games in hand on the Terriers.

However, Nottingham Forest are only five points behind with four games to play so the Reds cannot be discounted from the automatic promotion fight.

Meanwhile, Swansea City are 14th in the table and are unbeaten in their last eight league games.

The Verdict

While Swansea have been unable to produce the same level of consistency as last year under Cooper, there have been good signs in recent weeks for next season.

There is a sense that the team is really starting to click with the style of play that Martin is trying to play.

This will be a big test of that, with Bournemouth still fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

The Cherries will certainly need to be at their best with the pressure now ramping up significantly on the team.