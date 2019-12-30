Scott Parker issues key message to Fulham defenders

Scott Parker has heaped praise on Fulham’s defenders after a much-needed clean sheet against Stoke City on Sunday.

The Whites managed to hang on to a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage, in a result that pushed them back up to third and on the tail of both Leeds and West Brom.

It was a much improved defensive display from the side after they conceded three at Kenilworth Road on Boxing Day. Fulham will now look to keep up this more resolute style when they face an inform Reading side on New Year’s Day.

Parker has given all the credit to the defenders, and has expressed how pleasing it was to keep a clean sheet on Sunday.

Speaking to West London Sport, Parker said: “Full credit to the defenders this week.

“Today, I thought they stood up like men. When it was time to roll your sleeves up, do the basics, and keep the ball out of the back of the net, they did that. So that was very pleasing.”

Can you get 100% in this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who came out on top when Fulham travelled to Arsenal on Boxing Day 2004? Fulham win Arsenal win Draw

The Verdict

It was a very impressive defensive display from Fulham, and in the end they managed the game very well. It wasn’t a particularly pretty second-half display, but it did the job and that’s what they have to do if they’re to get promoted this season.

The Whites will have to be at their best against a Reading side who have just come away with three points at Preston. It’ll be a tough test for Fulham, and one that will be interesting to watch as a clean sheet may be tough to come by in this fixture.

Parker will hope that this can be the start of a more defensive side to Fulham’s game, which can help see them challenge the top two in the coming months.