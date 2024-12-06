Burnley head coach Scott Parker has called on supporters to get behind his side when they take on Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on Friday night.

With both sides currently firmly among the promotion contenders in the Championship, it is shaping up to be an exciting encounter in Lancashire, and Burnley come into the game in excellent form.

The Clarets secured their fourth consecutive victory with a 2-0 win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, with Jay Rodriguez's strike and Josh Brownhill's penalty sealing all three points for Parker's men.

It was also the fifth straight clean sheet that Burnley have recorded, and they currently sit second in the table, just two points behind league leaders Sheffield United.

Championship table (as it stands 6th December) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Burnley 18 17 36 3 Leeds United 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 18 11 30 6 Watford 18 2 30 7 West Brom 18 7 28 8 Blackburn Rovers 17 4 28

However, despite the Clarets' lofty league position, Parker has come in for criticism from supporters at times this season, with some frustrated by the 44-year-old's possession-based style of football and the lack of goals in the team.

Scott Parker sends passionate Burnley message

Speaking ahead of the game against Middlesbrough, Parker urged the Burnley fan base to give his side their backing on Friday night, emphasising just how much of a difference their support can make.

"Our home stadium needs to be the fortress," Parker told the Burnley Express.

"There's going to be some bad times, there's going to be some really, really good times.

"We're going to need these fans behind us more than ever.

"And we need to make this this stadium a tough one. It’s a cliché, and maybe a bit cheesy, but it is the 12th man.

"I've been in the arena, I've played around it – you don't realise how powerful those moments are when, maybe you're just feeling a little bit down or a little bit leggy in certain moments; the stadium can give us the lift that we need – like they have done really.

"So, looking forward to going back now on Friday.

"I'm sure it'll be an amazing atmosphere against a good side.

"It's our job to entertain our fans, it’s our job to to give them the lift to get behind us in certain moments – but what I will say is maybe there's a responsibility on them getting behind us as well because we'll always endeavour, and we'll try our best.

"These players will always give absolutely everything.

"You'll never be able to criticise this team in terms of a general lack of effort or non-commitment.

"We're in this together and I include the fans, I include everyone in the organisation.

"And together, we hopefully have a chance."

Scott Parker deserves strong Burnley support

Given that Burnley have drawn 0-0 on four occasions already this season, it is easy to see why there has been some discontent from supporters about the lack of entertainment under Parker.

Clarets supporters watched their side dominate the Championship on their way to promotion under Vincent Kompany in the 2022-23 season playing some exciting football, but Parker does not have the same quality at his disposal as the Belgian did.

Burnley have the best defensive record in the second tier this season having conceded just six goals, and there have been signs in recent weeks that Parker is beginning to find more of a balance between solidity at the back and an attacking threat.

The Clarets can go top of the table with a win against Boro on Friday night, and even if some reservations about Parker's style of play remain, it is difficult to argue that the ex-Fulham and Bournemouth boss is doing an excellent job at Turf Moor.