Scott Parker has issued a fitness update ahead of Burnley’s clash with Middlesbrough on Friday evening.

The two sides will meet at Turf Moor in a big fixture at the top of the Championship table.

The Clarets moved into an automatic promotion place by grabbing their fourth win in a row last weekend, beating Stoke City 2-0.

But Middlesbrough are also enjoying a positive run of form, and are within six points of the Lancashire outfit going into this 8pm kick-off.

Parker has confirmed that Lyle Foster will still be absent for another couple of weeks, as he looks to recover to full fitness from a knee injury.

While he has claimed that Manuel Benson and Aaron Ramsey are progressing well, he’s suggested they may be out for even longer than the South Africa international.

"Aaron, Lyle and Benny are all moving along well,” said Parker, via Burnley’s official Twitter account.

“Lyle is still a few weeks away but the others will be slightly longer."

Benson has featured just once for the Clarets so far this season, coming off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers in August, while Foster’s last appearance in Parker’s side came in their 0-0 draw with Preston North End.

Ramsey has been absent since suffering a knee injury in February.

Burnley’s recent form

Burnley's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Stoke City (A) 2-0 win Coventry City (H) 2-0 win Bristol City (A) 1-0 win Swansea City (H) 1-0 win West Brom (A) 0-0

Burnley have won each of their last four league games, including victories over Stoke, Coventry City, Bristol City and Swansea City.

These results have moved the club back into second in the table, just two points behind leaders Sheffield United after 18 games played.

Parker will be keen to see players back in the fold soon given how busy the festive fixture period is for Championship sides.

Burnley host Boro on Friday night in an 8pm kick-off.

Resolving Burnley injuries could help attack issues

Having Foster, Benson and Ramsey out for another few weeks is detrimental to their attacking options.

While results in recent weeks have been good, the Clarets still aren’t posing the major threat in the final third that their rivals are, in particular now Middlesbrough.

This is positive news, even if none of these guys will be available Friday night, as they are obviously closing in on a comeback.

If Parker can get them back in the team at some point during this busy December run, then it could be just what the squad needs to stay fresh through these many matches.